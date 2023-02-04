Technology can help achieve goal of ease of living, says UP CM Adityanath

Technology can help in achieving not only the goal of ease of doing business but also ease of living, Chief Minister said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a VFS Global Visa Application Centre here.

With the launch of this centre, the facility to complete the visa application process for 10 countries -- Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Estonia, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia -- will be available in Lucknow.

"The inauguration of the VFS centre in Lucknow a week before the Global Investors Summit is an opportunity not only for the residents of Lucknow but also for the people of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

With the launch of this centre, applying for visas to 10 countries will become much easier for the residents of the state, he said.

"By using technology in today's time, we can achieve the goal of not only ease of doing business but also ease of living. If a little effort is made in this direction, the goals can be achieved," he added.

This centre has the capacity to handle more than 1.20 lakh visa applications every year.

"I have also been informed that VFS Global, in collaboration with the Indian Hotels Company Limited, will train the youth of the state in hospitality services as per the skill development programme of the state government," the chief minister said.

"This will benefit Uttar Pradesh's youths and carry forward the state's legacy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'," he said.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts over the last nine years to bring a comprehensive change in the country are now bearing fruit and the results are in front of everyone.

"You must have seen over the past five to six years that the government has carried out numerous operations to rescue Indians stranded in other countries or victims of disasters, which has been recognised at the global level," the chief minister said.

