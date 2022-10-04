JUST IN
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities: IAF
Poor rainfall in Gangetic plains may spike food inflation in near-term
Thermal plants not co-firing enough biomass likely to face penalty
How to change the address on your vehicle's RC online? Check details here
Uttarakhand: 10 dead as avalanche hits group of trainee mountaineers
Shah announces reservation for Pahadi community under ST category in J-K
India saw 20.5 billion online transactions worth Rs 36 trillion in Q2FY22
2 dead, 18 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Chitrakoot district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Commerce ministry says no export ban on rice, traders to pay 20% duty
Business Standard

India ready to contribute to any peace efforts: PM Modi to Ukraine Prez

PM Modi calls for early cessation of hostilities, advocates path of dialogue and diplomacy, says PMO on Modi-Zelensky phone conversation

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday and asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi and Zelensky discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the prime minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said.

He also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

During his conversation with the Ukrainian president, Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

The prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the statement said.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 19:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.