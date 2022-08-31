India receives August monsoon rains 3.4% above average: Weather department

-
ALSO READ
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pak, kills 150 in less than a month
June monsoon rains 8% below average, says weather department
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Rain check: How to stay healthy and safe in monsoon season
-
India received 3.4% more rainfall than average in August as central and southern parts of the country received heavy rains, the state-run weather office said on Wednesday.
The monsoon, which accounts for about 75% of India's annual rainfall, is vital as nearly half of the country's farmland doesn't have irrigation.
In August soybean and cotton growing regions received heavy rainfall, although rice growing regions in the north-east received lower rainfall, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD).
India is the world's biggest exporter of rice, a staple for Asia, and monsoon rains determine the size of the country's rice crop.
Good output would help India maintain its preeminent position in the global rice market, but a prolonged spell of lower or uneven rains could hit the crop.
India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall.
In the first three months of June-September monsoon season India has received 6% more rainfall than average as the country received 16.8% more rainfall in July, which wiped out June's deficit of 8%.
The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (34 inches) for the season.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:53 IST