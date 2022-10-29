Maharashtra records 319 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day

on Saturday reported 319 new COVID-19 cases and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

It took the tally of cases in the state to 81,31,458 and to 1,48,385.

On Friday, the state had reported 273 new cases and a single fatality. Among new cases, the highest 216 were reported from Mumbai circle, followed by Pune (62 cases), Nagpur (10), Akola(9), Nashik (8), Kolhapur (7), Latur (4) and Aurangabad (3).

Both the fatalities were reported from the Mumbai circle. One took place in Thane city while another in Vasai-Virar area.

The number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in the state so far rose to 79,81,541 with 406 patients recovering since previous evening.

has now 1,532 active COVID-19 cases including the highest 561 in Mumbai, followed by 307 and 294 active cases in Pune and Thane districts, respectively.

Recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

With 14,162 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in rose to 8,52,27,694.

figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,31,458; fresh cases 319; 1,48,385; total recoveries 79,81,541; active cases 1,532; total tests 8,52,27,694.

