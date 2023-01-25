JUST IN
India records 102 new coronavirus cases, active tally dips to 1,922

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

India logged 102 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,82,206).

The death toll stands at 5,30,737, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of nine cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,547 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.32 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:37 IST

