Business Standard

India reports 114 new coronavirus cases, active tally down to 2,119

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | public health

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154).

The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 10:24 IST

