JUST IN
Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport
16 trains run late due to fog in northern India today: Indian Railways
Lanka thanks India for support, assurances given to IMF to restructure debt
PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new govt recruits today
India to strive for equitable access to healthcare: Union minister at G20
Latest LIVE: India logs 145 new Covid cases, active cases dip to 1,946
EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart
Delhi Assembly approves additional Rs 1,028 crore for Yamuna cleaning
T-Mobile says intruder breached network, stole data of 37 mn customers
TMS Ep351: IBC overhaul, ASER alarm, Adani FPO, World Economic Forum
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Gold worth Rs 2.01 crore seized at Mangaluru International Airport
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 145 new coronavirus cases, active tally down to 1,946

The death toll stands at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated

Topics
Coronavirus | public health | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 145 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 1,946, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,650).

The death toll stands at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,976 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.22 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU