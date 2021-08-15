India records 36,083 new coronavirus cases, 493 deaths: Health ministry

-
-
India saw a single-day rise of 36,083 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,21,92,576, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,225 with 493 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.46 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A reduction of 2,337 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, it stated.
As many as 19,23,863 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,36,24,440. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 20 days.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2 percent, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,76,015, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.
Cumulatively, 54.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning, the ministry said.
