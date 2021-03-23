India records 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, 199 new fatalities

recorded 40,715 cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union said on Tuesday.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on -November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),23,54,13,233 samples have been tested till March 22,with9,67,459 samples tested on Monday.

