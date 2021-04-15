India records highest ever single-day spike with 200,739 Covid-19 cases

-
-
The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 200,000 infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14- lakh mark,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
With the new cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 14,074,564.
A totalof 200,739 new Covid-19 cases have been registered ina span of 24 hours, while death toll increased to 173,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities,the highest sinceOctober3,2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 1,471,877 comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.
The active caseload was at its lowest at 1 35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 1,017,754 on September 18, 2020. Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,429,564,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 730,000 on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 5 million onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested up to April 14with13,84,549 samples being tested on Wednesday.
