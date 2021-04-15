Maharashtra: Thane records 5,566 new Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 602 fresh coronavirus cases in Thane, 13 more deaths
Palghar mob lynching case: Thane court grants bail to 89 people
Maharashtra: Thane reports 6,733 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in a day
Maharashtra: Covid-19 recovery rate in Thane district nears 90%
Nagpur district reports 385 fresh coronavirus cases, 401 recoveries
-
With the addition of 5,566 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,95,690, an official said on Thursday.
Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus also claimed the lives of 33 more people, raising the death toll in the district to 6,794, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.71 per cent, he said.
So far, 3,30,876 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.62 per cent.
There are 58,020 active COVID-19 cases in Thane district at present, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 61,815 and the death toll at 1,278, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU