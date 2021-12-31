India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270

-
-
India on Friday reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 days, a surge for the third day which has pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804.
The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 450 and 320 cases respectively, according to the Union health ministry.
The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 per cent of the total cases.
With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,838,804 and with 220 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 4,81,080.
As many as 7,585 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363.
The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.89 per cent which remains lesser than 1 per cent for the last 47 days.
The daily positivity rate is 1.34 per cent which remains lesser than 2 per cent for the last 88 days.
The country has conducted as many as 67.78 crore COVID-19 tests so far.
India has administered around 144.54 crore vaccines so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.
.
