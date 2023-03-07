JUST IN
India reports 266 new Covid-19 cases, active tally rises to 2,970

India saw a single-day rise of 266 fresh coronavirus cases, The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,622 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent

India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India saw a single-day rise of 266 fresh coronavirus cases, while active cases have increased to 2,970, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country's infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,367), the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775.

The active cases now comprise 0.00 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,622 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 12:07 IST

