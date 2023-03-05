JUST IN
Lokayukta forms special teams to arrest Karnataka BJP MLA in bribery case
American Airline flyer urinates on fellow passenger in drunken state: Rpt
Domestic gas cylinder prices up by 56% in 4 years; hefty drop in subsidy
Declare cow a protected national animal, says Allahabad HC to Centre
Each country to make own decision: US official on India buying Russian oil
China and India promise to improve bilateral relations, says report
Top headlines: Subway's sale draws Goldman, US-India navies hold 6th meet
India to manufacture $300 bn electronic goods by 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder
LIVE: People of northeast reiterated their trust in PM Modi, says Assam CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Fire breaks out in Vadodara's chemical factory; fire tenders rushed to spot
icon-arrow-left
Will go by mandate given: CRPF on role in counter-insurgency operations
Business Standard

India logs 324 new Covid infections, active cases in country rise to 2,791

India logged 324 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,791, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday

Topics
India | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India logged 324 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,791, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,775, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,87, 820).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,254, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 10:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU