JUST IN
India logs 326 new Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 3,000-mark
Violence against women perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India
Govt to keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Women's Day
Attention must be paid to road conditions in border areas with China: HP CM
This Women's Day, celebrate Anganwadi workers, the unsung nutrition heroes
Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance
Australian PM emplanes for India, on visit to deepen links with PM Modi
Delhi Excise policy case: KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned tomorrow
Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today
Top headlines: FMCG demand up in Feb, Torrent moves SC against NCLAT order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Violence against women perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India
icon-arrow-left
Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting pooja
Business Standard

India logs 326 new Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 3,000-mark

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday

Topics
Coronavirus | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU