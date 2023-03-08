India logs 326 new Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 3,000-mark

-
ALSO READ
India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
India records 180 new Covid-19 infections in a day, active tally at 2,090
India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408
India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335
-
India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 10:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU