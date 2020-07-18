JUST IN
India reports over 30,000 new cases for 3rd day in a row, tally at 1038716

This is the third consecutive day when the number of Covid-19 cases increased by more than 30,000

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker wearing PPE kit collects the swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at a collection centre, during the lockdown, in Patna on Thursday.

With34,884 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, India's caseload surged to10,38,716 while the death toll from the disease rose to 26,273 with 671 fatalities, the Union health ministry said.

According to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday, 6,53,750 people have recovered from the disease so far.

There are currently 3,58,692 active cases in the country. "Around 62.94 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the third consecutive day when the number of Covid-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

Of the 671 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 258 are from Maharashtra, 115 from Karnataka, 79 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 each from West Bengal and Delhi, 17 from Gujarat, nine each from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities, followed by Haryana five, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha four each, Assam and Puducherry three each, Chhattisgarh and Goa two each.

Kerala and Uttarakhand have registered one fatality each.
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 11:12 IST

