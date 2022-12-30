JUST IN
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
Theaterisation will have its unique characteristics, says MM Naravane
LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to bid adieu to his mother
As Pele bows out, let's revisit the time when Pelemania gripped India
UP govt approves pricing of RTPCR at Rs 700, antigen tests at Rs 250
88 development blocks in UP have reached state average in 8 months: CM Yogi
PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates second unit of TNPL hardwood pulp mill
IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air missile
ED attaches Rs 4.09 cr worth of assets of former APSC board member
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023: Report

5G data speed in India is expected to be about 10 times faster than that of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence

Topics
5G network | smartphones | 4G network

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

5g

India's 5G smartphone shipments will exceed that of 4G shipments by the end of next year, driven by the mass adoption of the high-speed network and the rise in sale of handsets in the lower-price bands, market research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday.

Although India's overall smartphone shipments are estimated to see a yearly decline this year due to component supply issues and macroeconomic factors, 5G will continue to push smartphone demand in 2023 as well, Counterpoint added.

5G data speed in India is expected to be about 10 times faster than that of 4G, with the network seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

5G handset share in the lower-price band (less than 20,000 rupees or $241.55) is expected to surge to 30% in 2023 from 4% last year, Counterpoint said.

India's telecom leader Reliance is working with Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a budget 5G smartphone after it emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction in August.

Cumulative 5G smartphone shipments will cross the 100-million mark in the second quarter of 2023 and surpass 4G smartphone shipments by the end of next year, according to Counterpoint.

The analysis firm expects limitations like component supply shortages, inflation, geopolitical conflicts and limited availability of 5G networks to ease by the end of 2023, leading to the mass adoption of 5G.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is looking to push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country as many models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service, Reuters reported.

($1 = 82.7970 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G network

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 08:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU