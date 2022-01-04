Karnataka reports 2,479 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

Fresh COVID-19 cases saw another big spike for the fourth consecutive day in Karnataka on Tuesday with 2,479 infections and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively, the health department said.

The state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months.

On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas on January 3, 1,290 cases were reported.

The department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532.

The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths.