Karnataka reports 2,479 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
-
Fresh COVID-19 cases saw another big spike for the fourth consecutive day in Karnataka on Tuesday with 2,479 infections and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively, the health department said.
The state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months.
On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas on January 3, 1,290 cases were reported.
The department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532.
The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths.
Data shows us that cases are doubling every 2-3 days in Karnataka!
While the Government is working on containment measures for the new wave, appeal to everyone to strictly follow 3Ms:
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU