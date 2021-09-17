India's daily Covid vaccination crosses 10-mn mark for fourth time

Daily COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, taking the total number of doses administered in the country to over 78 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this is the fastest pace at which one crore doses have been administered.

"On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi along with the hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".

The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country on September 6, August 31 and August 27 was over 1 crore.

Mandaviya on Thursday had called for a major push to the COVID-19 vaccination drive during Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for him.

The BJP has asked its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion of prime minister's birthday.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30 crore, according to the ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, it said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on Sep 7, the ministry said.

The total number of doses administered crossed 75 crore on September 13, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)