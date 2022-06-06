India's economic slowdown pronounced, BJP has no answers: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Cong Chintan Shivir: Rahul to meet general secys, state in-charges today
40 mn people pushed into poverty in country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
We can't abandon our own people: Rahul Gandhi on Indian students in Ukraine
Ghulam Azad, other G-23 leaders to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul soon
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying the per capita income of Indians is dropping but the government is suffering from "policy bankruptcy" and has no answers.
He feared that the economic situation will only get worse in the coming times.
"Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
He said the per capita income at constant prices has dropped from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481.
"India's economic slowdown is pronounced, and the BJP Government, which suffers from policy bankruptcy, has no answers," he also said.
"The economic situation will only get worse," the Congress leader said in his post.
The Congress has been attacking the government over rising prices of food items and petroleum products.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU