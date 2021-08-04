India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, begins sea trial

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to review progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier today
India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year
INS Viraat 40% dismantled, can't convert it into museum, says SC
Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya; all personnel safe: Navy
India must aim to be among world's top 3 naval powers in 10-12 yrs: Rajnath
-
The sea trials of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the largest and most complex warship built in the country, began its sea trials on Wednesday.
The Indian Navy described it as a "proud and historic" day for the nation and said India has joined a select group of countries having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier.
The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war.
The aircraft carrier is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy in the second half of next year.
"It is a proud and historic day for India as the reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sails for her maiden sea trials today in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor's key role in the victory in the 1971 war," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
He said it is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India.
"A proud & historical moment in our quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and 'Make in India' initiative," he said.
"With the building of indigenous aircraft carrier, India joins a select group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier," Commander Madhwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU