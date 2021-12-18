India's first International Arbitration and Mediation Centre opens in Hyd

-
ALSO READ
PV Narasimha Rao father of economic reforms in India: CJI Ramana
Rejuvenating sessions at India's finest retreats for the stressed urban lot
Kirloskar family dispute: SC seeks views of Atul, others on mediation
SC suggests mediation to Lalit Modi, mother Bina amid family dispute
Vodafone arbitration case: Singapore court to hear India's appeal in Sept
-
India's first International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) was jointly inaugurated by Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, and Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, here on Saturday.
The IAMC has come up with 25,000 sq ft temporary accommodation at VK Towers in Gachibowli, an information technology hub.
The state government has announced that land for a permanent building will be allotted at Puppalaguda in Hyderabad.
Life trustee of the centre, Justice R.V. Raveendran, Supreme Court judges L. Nageswara Rao, Hima Kohli and judges from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh high courts attended the event.
Those who empanel the centre include internationally acclaimed arbitrators and mediators from countries such as Singapore and the UK.
The Telangana Chief Minister thanked the CJI for choosing Hyderabad to set up the prestigious facility.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ramana said he is confident that this centre will lead the way for arbitration and mediation in the country and will become the premier centre not only in India, but across Asia and the world.
He also said that the Centre becoming a reality is nothing short of a miracle.
"I have not witnessed any such project concluding in such a short span of time," the CJI said, recalling that he had broached this subject with the Chief Minister on June 12 during his first visit to Hyderabad.
He pointed out that the trust deed was signed on August 20 and the MoU between the government and the trust was signed on October 27.
Ramana said that he is all for ADR (Alternate Dispute Resolution) as such methods are beneficial to the parties to a dispute due to various reasons such as low cost, speed, more control over timelines and process, autonomy of parties, more comfortable environment and non-adversarial nature.
"These are some reasons why I suggest that people explore ADR options such as arbitration and mediation first, and approach courts only as a last resort," he said.
"The setting up of IAMC at Hyderabad is an important step towards enhancing the ADR landscape of the country. While arbitration centres have already been set up in India, most prominently in Delhi and Mumbai, domestic and international parties still appear to prefer to go to foreign countries for dispute resolution," Ramana said, as he exuded confidence that this trend will change with IAMC at Hyderabad.
"Domestic and international parties will increasingly come to this centre, which has world class facilities. Its location in Hyderabad will also be an attraction," he said.
Calling Hyderabad one of the best cities in the country, the CJI noted that it is a growing hub of commerce and is one of the top destinations for business in India.
"I am feeling proud that I could contribute something, which would enhance the glory of this city," he added.
He also urged the legal fraternity to turn the centre into a most sought after destination for resolution of all types of disputes, including family as well as commercial disputes.
The CJI termed the creation of the centre as a tribute to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, who saw ADR as the way forward.
He also quoted from Narasimha Rao's speech at the inauguration of ICADR in New Delhi 26 years ago.
--IANS
ms/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU