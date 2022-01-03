India's Omicron tally reaches 1,700; Maharashtra, Delhi worst-hit

-
-
With 175 new cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in last 24 hrs, India's tally on Monday rose to 1,700, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit, said the Union Health Ministry.
Of the total, 639 people have been discharged.
Among the 23 states and UTs that have reported cases of the new variant, Maharashtra tops the list 510 cases, of which 193 patients have been discharged, according to data from the Ministry.
The capital city Delhi has the second highest Omicron cases at 351. Fifty-seven of them have been discharged from the hospital.
Delhi is followed by Kerala with 156 Omicron cases, Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).
In Telangana, 67 people have tested positive for the variant, while the case tally in Karnataka rose to 64.
Haryana has logged 63 cases, Odisha 37, West Bengal 20 and Andhra Pradesh 17.
The states with single digit Omicron cases are Madhya Pradesh (nine); Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (eight each); Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir (three each); Andaman and Nicobar Islands (two); Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladkakh, Manipur and Punjab (one each).
