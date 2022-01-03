Covid-19: India supplies 500,000 more Covaxin doses to Afghanistan

-
Bharat Biotech on Monday informed that India has supplied another batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to Afghanistan.
Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Today, India supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul."
It also informed that another batch of additional 5,00,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks.
The last batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin was supplied to Afghanistan on January 1.
India has committed to provide to Afghan people humanitarian assistance consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.
Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises.
A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.
