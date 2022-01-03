No shortage of medical staff in Delhi hospital, says Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Ensure no untreated waste is discharged into Yamuna: Satyendar Jain
Omicron constitutes 46% of total Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
Portable mohalla clinics envisioned for JJ colonies, dense areas in Delhi
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
Delhi has overcome Delta variant; new sero survey soon: Satyendar Jain
-
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed the Delhi Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when the national capital is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few days.
He was replying to a question by BJP MLA O P Sharma.
While Jain stated there was no shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medical staff in dispensaries, hospitals and clinics, the government also issued a list of posts lying vacant, with the minister saying that the government is taking steps to fill them.
The government was also asked about the steps being taken to fill the vacant posts. The government informed the Assembly that they have been sending letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding for the filling up of the vacant posts.
According to numbers shared by the government, 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists are there in state-run medical facilities and of these 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 posts have contractual employees while 261 posts are lying vacant.
There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer and out of these 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees. Eighty-four GDMO posts are lying vacant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU