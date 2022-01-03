No shortage of medical staff in Delhi hospital, says Satyendar Jain

JUST IN
Business Standard

Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed Delhi Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when capital is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health official takes swab sample of a person on a street for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday informed the Delhi Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when the national capital is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

He was replying to a question by BJP MLA O P Sharma.

While Jain stated there was no shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medical staff in dispensaries, hospitals and clinics, the government also issued a list of posts lying vacant, with the minister saying that the government is taking steps to fill them.

The government was also asked about the steps being taken to fill the vacant posts. The government informed the Assembly that they have been sending letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding for the filling up of the vacant posts.

According to numbers shared by the government, 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists are there in state-run medical facilities and of these 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 posts have contractual employees while 261 posts are lying vacant.

There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer and out of these 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees. Eighty-four GDMO posts are lying vacant.

First Published: Mon, January 03 2022. 14:12 IST

