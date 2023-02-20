JUST IN
Business Standard

India's sugar output up 5.39%, produced 25.4 mn tonnes so far this season

The association last month cut its 2022/23 output estimates by 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to weather conditions

Topics
India | sugar production | Sugarcane

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Sugar
(Bloomberg)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian mills have produced 25.4 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, up 5.39% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Monday.

After the diversion of sugar for ethanol, mills produced 22.8 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15 compared with 22.2 million tonnes during the year-ago period, it said.

The association last month cut its 2022/23 output estimates by 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in major producing states fell due to weather conditions.

Lower sugar output estimates have dampened export prospects from the world's biggest producer.

 

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:25 IST

