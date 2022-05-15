India sees dip in Covid-19 cases, logs 2,487 infections in last 24-hour

India witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases on Sunday as it logged 2,487 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

On Saturday, 2,858 COVID-19 cases were reported.

With this, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 17,692, constituting 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India is at 0.62 per cent.

As many as 2,878 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,79,693.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 4,05,156 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.38 crore (84,38,36,914).

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.32 crore (1,91,32,94,864) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,40,502 sessions.

The COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 crore (3,17,42,189) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

