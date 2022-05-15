India sees dip in Covid-19 cases, logs 2,487 infections in last 24-hour

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
-
India witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases on Sunday as it logged 2,487 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.
On Saturday, 2,858 COVID-19 cases were reported.
With this, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 17,692, constituting 0.04 per cent of India's total positive cases.
The daily positivity rate is at 0.61 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India is at 0.62 per cent.
As many as 2,878 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,79,693.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
A total of 4,05,156 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests in the country to over 84.38 crore (84,38,36,914).
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.32 crore (1,91,32,94,864) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,39,40,502 sessions.
The COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.17 crore (3,17,42,189) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU