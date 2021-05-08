United Airlines to scale back India flying, delay B'luru launch amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Boeing urges airlines to suspend use of some 777s after United incident
Scheduled international passenger flights' suspension extended till Feb 28
Goa routes dominate domestic flight bookings in Christmas, shows data
Suspension of international passenger flights extended till April 30
Govt extends ban on international flights till the end of March
-
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it is temporarily pausing service between Chicago and New Delhi in June and delaying the planned launch of flights between San Francisco and Bangalore as a catastrophic explosion of COVID-19 cases hits demand.
India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as its vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.
Until the Chicago-Delhi route is halted on May 31, United said will use its larger Boeing 777-300ER jets on seven roundtrip flights to accelerate the repatriation of citizens between the two countries and the delivery of vital medical supplies. It was previously using the Boeing 787-9.
United, the only U.S. carrier flying to India, said it will continue its daily flights to Delhi from Newark and San Francisco and to Mumbai from Newark.
However, it will "continue to monitor customer demand to determine if any additional changes to its schedule are necessary," it said.
As of now it expects to resume the Chicago-Delhi flights, which it launched in December, in July and kick off its San Francisco-Bangalore service on August 1 versus previous plans for a May 27 launch.
Rival American Airlines plans to launch flights from Seattle to Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, later this year.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU