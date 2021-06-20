India to hold 2-day BRICS meet on Green Hydrogen initiatives

India is set to host a two-day summit on Green initiatives starting June 22 involving the nations.

The event offers a platform to share their respective Green initiatives and views on how to take it to the next level in their own countries, said an NTPC statement.

The online event will be held via a video conference and will conclude on June 23.

The event will be anchored by India's state-run power major NTPC.

The virtual summit will bring the best brains, policy makers and major stakeholders from the nations deliberating and discussing at length the future of in the energy mix.

On the first day of the event, the representatives from each country would be sharing respective initiatives undertaken by their countries on utilisation of hydrogen and their future plans. The speakers will also share the relevance of different technologies developed on hydrogen and its priorities for their country.

The second day would witness panel discussions on ideas integrating hydrogen in the overall energy policy framework by different countries.

The discussions to entail financing options for the emerging green hydrogen technologies and the institutional support needed to create the requisite ecosystem for the technology to flourish.

As the world rapidly moves to decarbonise the entire energy system, hydrogen is poised to play a vital role and build on the rapid scale-up of renewable resources across the world.

Hydrogen, when produced by electrolysis using renewable energy is known as Green Hydrogen which has no carbon footprint. This gives hydrogen the edge over other fuels to unlock various avenues of green usage.

However, challenges lie in terms of technology, efficiency, financial viability and scaling up which the summit will aim to address.

Green hydrogen has innumerable applications. Green Chemicals like ammonia and methanol can directly be utilised in existing applications like fertilisers, mobility, power, chemicals, shipping among others. Green Hydrogen blending up to 10 per cent may be adopted in CGD networks to gain widespread acceptance.

Further scaling up with greening of hard to abate sectors like steel and cement through hydrogen is to be explored. Many countries have brought out their strategies and defined targets and roadmaps based on their resources and strengths.

