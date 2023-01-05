JUST IN
Number of researchers low, states should bolster R&D: Science adviser
Four eclipse events this year, two would be visible in India: Astro expert
Isro planning second development SSLV flight next month: Officials
Primary schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till Jan 8 amid cold wave
Biting cold in Rajasthan; 'Orange Alert' issued for several districts
Science should be aimed at making India self-reliant: PM Modi at ISC
Schools in Lucknow to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave
Cold wave conditions to continue over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD
Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category, GRAP stage III norms remain enforced
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Former minister in UP govt convicted in 2017 case, declared absconding
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India to send aquanauts 500 mtrs under sea this year in Samudrayaan

India's has also set its eyes on achieving a human spaceflight by the end of next year

Topics
container vessel | ISRO

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO
S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO

India will send three explorers to a depth of 500 metres under the sea in an indigenously built vessel, Samudrayaan, this year, an official said.

Engineers at the National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai have already designed the steel sphere that will house the aquanauts for their journey, he said.

However, the plan to send the Samudrayaan to 6,000 metres deep into the sea could be delayed due to difficulty in procuring the titanium sphere capable of withstanding pressure at those depths, the official, requesting anonymity, told PTI on the sidelines of the Indian Science Congress underway here.

He said a steel sphere can withstand pressure up to a depth of 500 metres, but will crumple as it cruises deeper, making titanium as the metal of choice.

"These are exclusive technologies and no country is ready to part with it. The Ukraine conflict has further aggravated the situation," the official said without elaborating.

India's has also set its eyes on achieving a human spaceflight by the end of next year.

The Ukraine conflict has already pushed the timelines for the human spaceflight to the end of 2024 and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to carry out an uncrewed mission to test and validate technologies for the Gaganyaan mission this year.

"It is not like sending a satellite to orbit. We cannot take chances when it comes to human beings. We are being cautious and careful. Globally, it took about 10 years for countries to develop human space flight capability, which we are doing in four," ISRO chairman S Somanath said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on container vessel

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.