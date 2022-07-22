India, UK NSAs discuss regional security, cooperation in defence sector

Security Adviser met his United Kingdom counterpart Stephen Lovegrove here on Thursday and discussed a wide range of subjects of bilateral and global significance, government sources said.

They said the key points discussed included cooperation in cyber security, maritime and Indo-Pacific, regional security, and dealing with violent extremism.

The focus was on specific and substantial outcomes to take the partnership forward in line with the vision of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, government sources said.

Taking forward discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra and Boris Johnson, the NSAs also discussed forward-looking cooperation in the technology and defence sectors with a focus on key objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the sources said.

British High Commission said in a tweet the two NSAs discussed regional security and reiterated their commitment to transforming defence and security cooperation.

"UK Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove met Security Advisor of India in Delhi. As a part of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, they discussed regional security reiterated their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation."

UK National Security Adviser also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "UK National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove also met with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar They held further discussions about the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India," the British High Commission said.

