India, Uzbekistan to sign two MoUs on military medicine and education

India and are likely to sign two MoUs pertaining to military medicine and military education during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day visit to the Central Asian nation, sources said on Friday.

Singh is in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, to represent India at the Council of Heads of Government meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Following the SCO meet, Rajnath is scheduled to have bilateral discussions pertaining to defence co-operation with Defence Minister Major General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich.

"The two defence ministers will discuss on co-operation between India and on military education and military medicine. If the discussion fructifies into a common agreement, the MoUs will be signed between the two nations," a senior Defence Ministry official told IANS.

Earlier on Friday, Singh reached Tashkent to participate in the two-day SCO conference.

"India has a long tradition of partnering with fellow nations, while pursuing our own aspirations for growth. We look forward to enrich them further through the SCO for the development and progress of our people," Singh tweeted.

In Tashkent, Singh also paid tributes at a memorial of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"Paid heartfelt tributes to former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent today. He had led the nation at such a critical juncture when there were several threats facing it. He infused a new energy into the nation through his strong determination," Singh tweeted.

Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, had breathed his last while on an official visit to Tashkent in January 1966.