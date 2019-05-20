Swaraj to attend SCO foreign ministers meet in Bishkek from Tuesday



will attend a two-day meeting of the Cooperation Organisation (SCO), beginning Tuesday, in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, during which several pressing issues including thread of terrorism are expected to be discussed.

The said the (CFM) will exchange views on topical issues of international and regional importance, besides reviewing the preparation for the SCO Summit in from June 13-14.

" will be representing in the meeting of (CFM) of Cooperation Organisation to be held in on May 21-22," it said.

became a full member of the the China-dominated grouping in 2017 and New Delhi's entry has increased the bloc's heft in regional geo-politics, besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

is also keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

"India actively took part in various SCO dialogue mechanisms under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year," the MEA said.

It said Swaraj's programme in will include a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz Sooranbay Jeenbekov.

Last month, attended the SCO Defence Ministers' conclave in Bishkek.

India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

Along with India, was also granted SCO membership in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)