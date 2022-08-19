India will be superpower if PM Modi's 5 resolves are kept in mind: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech.

In his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi urged citizens to focus their energies on five resolutions -- to turn into a developed nation, remove every trace of bondage, take pride in its heritage, unity and integrity, and fulfil their duties to achieve the dreams of freedom fighters by 2047.

"Prime Minister Modi on August 15 gave five resolves to the people. If every person moves on the path of duty keeping in mind the five resolves, then will definitely become a superpower. In the days to come, will lead the world," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at a public meeting here on the occasion of Ballia Balidan Diwas.

About the occasion, Adityanath said, "It is said Ballia gives no importance to discipline. But, the discipline which was needed for the country's development after Independence, Ballia showed that. The attitude which should have been shown at the time of servitude, Ballia showed it."



"When it was needed, Mangal Pandey ignited the spark of the fight for freedom. This fight continued. When Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, Chittu Pandey effectively played his role," he said.

Chittu Pandey, popularly referred to as the Sher-e Ballia (Lion of Ballia), was a revolutionary who headed the national government declared and established on 19 August 1942 for a few days before it was suppressed by the British.

The chief minister also said Ballia played a leading role during Emergency.

Under the leadership of Jaiprakash Narayan, the movement continued for the rights of the common man. Former prime minister Chandrashekhar also made an unforgettable contribution to that movement, Adityanath said.

