4,329 die of Covid in 24 hours, marking India's worst day in fatality count

-
ALSO READ
India sees record 4,187 Covid-19 deaths, 401,078 cases in a single day
India records 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases, 3,890 deaths in last 24 hrs
India registers 281,386 Covid-19 cases, 4,106 deaths in last 24 hours
Bhopal Covid-19 deaths: Govt says 104, crematoriums say 2,557
Covid-19: India records slight dip with 3,68,147 new cases in single day
-
With 4,329 deaths in last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded highest fatalities from Covid infection, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
However, there was a bright side as well, as 2,63,533 new cases reported i the same duration -- were the lowest in 26 days. On Monday, the number of Covid cases has come down below the three-lakh- mark for the first time since April 21.
On May 12, India recorded 4,205 Covid deaths, while on May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.
While Maharashtra continues at the top with the highest deaths so far, the western state has been surpassed by Karnataka for largest number of cases being reported last week.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,52,28,996 with 33,53,765 active cases and 2,78,719 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 4,22,436 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,15,96,512 being cured from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,44,53,149 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 15,10,418 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 for Covid-19. Of these 18,69,223 samples were tested on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU