Vijay Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours: Officials

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi envisioned Ram Rajya, Modi fulfilling it: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani approves Surat Draft Development Plan-2035
Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat; pitches for cooperation
Low demand, high construction costs may derail Gujarat's skyscraper dreams
Politicians have greater onus to follow Covid-19 norms: Gujarat CM
-
The test reports of Gujarat
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had fainted during a rally in Vadodara, are normal, but he would be kept under observation in a hospital here for 24 hours, officials said on Monday.
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital.
"Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. We have done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal," Dr R K Patel from the U N Mehta Hospital, where the chief minister is admitted, told reporters.
State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said though Rupani is fine, he would be kept under observation for 24 hours.
On Sunday,Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Rupani's health over phone, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked and to take proper rest, it said.
This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.
Elections to six municipal corporations, including Vadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU