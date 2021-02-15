Loot from public, development of only 2: Rahul slams govt on LPG price hike

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Central government over the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder price hike in Delhi and said that the government is 'looting' from the public.
"Loot from the public, Development of only two," the Congress leader tweeted. He also shared a news clipping which reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices.
The price of LPG domestic cylinder in Delhi has been increased by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday.
The new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from 12 am today.
This is the second price hike in the month of February. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4.
The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.
