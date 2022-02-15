Indian embassy in Kyiv advises Indians to leave Ukraine temporarily

-
ALSO READ
US orders families of embassy employees in Kyiv to evacuate from Ukraine
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
More diplomacy: Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv after talks with Putin
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
-
India on Tuesday advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation.
In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.
"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," it said.
"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said.
The embassy also asked Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.
"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the embassy said.
It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.
The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.
The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation pic.twitter.com/U15EoGu89g— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU