Work on Patanjali plant, Gosikhurd Dam on track for completion: Fadnavis

Work on a Patanjali plant at MIHAN in will be completed soon, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said here on Sunday.

The 230-acre plot was acquired by the Ramdev-led firm six years ago but work had not started on it.

"The remaining work on the Patanjali plant will be completed soon. I have spoken to Baba Ramdev on this issue. He has assured the work will be completed in a time-bound manner," Fadnavis said.

Speaking on the completion of the Gosikhurd Dam project in Bhandara, the Deputy CM the Union government had allotted funds for the project and work is progressing as per schedule.

He also said the state government would soon be able to issue tenders and work orders for the proposed new airport.

