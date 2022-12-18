Work on Patanjali plant, Gosikhurd Dam on track for completion: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11
Kerala: After Cheruthoni dam, more dams opened following red alerts
Patanjali Foods plans to build export portfolio of FMCG, health products
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Patanjali Group plans to list 4 group firms over the next 5 years
-
Work on a Patanjali plant at MIHAN in Nagpur will be completed soon, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.
The 230-acre plot was acquired by the Ramdev-led firm six years ago but work had not started on it.
"The remaining work on the Patanjali plant will be completed soon. I have spoken to Baba Ramdev on this issue. He has assured the work will be completed in a time-bound manner," Fadnavis said.
Speaking on the completion of the Gosikhurd Dam project in Bhandara, the Deputy CM the Union government had allotted funds for the project and work is progressing as per schedule.
He also said the state government would soon be able to issue tenders and work orders for the proposed new Nagpur airport.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 23:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU