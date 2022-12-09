JUST IN
3 districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies
Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS on face-off with judiciary
Convention on the Law of the Sea more relevant than ever: UN chief Guterres
US-India ties are strong; grateful for their G20 leadership: White House
Winter session: Rajya Sabha passes Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill
Letter from Foxconn founder pushed China to ease Covid restrictions: Report
Confident of getting MCD mayor's chair as numbers are on our side: AAP
Municipal commissioner presents MCD budget to special officer: Report
Latest LIVE: India logs 249 new coronavirus cases, toll climbs to 530,653
Pottery Barn announces global partnership with actress Deepika Padukone
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
3 districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies
India logs 249 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines to 4,228
Business Standard

Indian national pleads guilty to illegally entering US after being deported

An Indian national Thursday pleaded guilty before a court that he illegally entered the United States after he was deported from the country two years ago

Topics
USA | US immigration | Illegal immigrants

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Image via Shutterstock

An Indian national Thursday pleaded guilty before a court that he illegally entered the United States after he was deported from the country two years ago.

Ashok Kumar Prahladbhai Patel, 40, could face imprisonment of up to two years. Sentencing is scheduled for April 5, 2023.

According to the court documents, Patel, an Indian national, appeared before US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on November 24, 2021 at the Henry E Rohlsen Airport in St Croix for pre-boarding inspection for his flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During his inspection, Patel presented a fraudulent Florida driver's license, the Department of Justice said.

The officers then conducted a database inquiry which revealed that on August 17, 2019, Patel was apprehended and detained by the CBP in Tecate, California, and was processed for expedited removal, it said.

Patel was subsequently removed from the United States to India on November 21, 2019. After his removal, Patel did not obtain express consent of the Attorney General or the Secretary of Homeland Security to re-enter the United States, a media release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU