Pottery Barn announces global partnership with actress Deepika Padukone

Home furnishing store chain Pottery Barn announced a global partnership with actress on Friday. Being the brand ambassador of the company, Padukone will promote Pottery Barn's international expansion. She will also work with the company's in-house design team in San Francisco to co-create a capsule collection that will be launched in Fall 2023.

"Deepika's passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide — and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn's coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes," said Monica Bhargava, chief design officer at Pottery Barn.

The company, in partnership with Ltd, earlier in July launched its online retail website for India. Recently, it launched its first retail store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

"I've always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret...I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!" Padukone said.

Pottery Barn is a portfolio brand of American kitchenware and home furnishings retailer, Williams-Sonoma.

It operates in the US, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees in West Asia, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and e-commerce websites in Mexico and India.