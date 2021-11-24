Indian naval ship undertaking coordinated patrol with Indonesian vessel

-
An Indian naval ship on Tuesday began a two-day coordinated patrol with an Indonesian vessel in the Indian Ocean amid growing concern over China's increasing maritime forays into the region.
Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the coordinated patrol (CORPAT) highlights the mutual trust, synergy and cooperation between the two friendly Navies.
Indian Navy deployed indigenously built Missile Corvette Khanjar along with Dornier maritime patrol aircraft for the coordinated patrol with Indonesian ship KRI Sultan Thaha Syaifuddin, a Kapitan Patimura-class Corvette.
"The 37th edition of CORPAT between India and Indonesia will also witness participation of maritime patrol aircraft from both nations," the Navy official said.
India and Indonesia have been carrying out CORPAT along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) twice a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade.
"The CORPATs help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy," Commander Madhwal said.
India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.
Maritime interactions have been growing steadily between the two navies with frequent port visits, bilateral exercises and training exchanges.
