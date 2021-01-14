Indians not guinea pigs, Covaxin rollout can't be used as trial, says MP

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for Phase-3 Covaxin trials so far
Covid-19: AIIMS to start human clinical trial of Covaxin from Monday
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Bharat Biotech aims at billion Covaxin doses a year, phase-3 trials in Oct
-
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that emergency use authorization to COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' raises concerns on its efficacy as phase three trials have not been completed and its roll out can't be used as phase three trial. He said Indians "are not guinea pigs".
"Covaxin was licensed by the government for emergency use. Now government is saying that the recipient won't be able to pick and choose the vaccine which he's administered. When phase three trials of Covaxin is not complete, it raises various concerns on its efficacy," Tewari told ANI.
The former union minister said the government should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people.
"Either government shouldn't roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established and phase 3 trials are over. It should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people. You can't use rollout as phase three trial, Indians are not guinea pigs," he said.
Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.
NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said on Tuesday that Covisheild and Covaxin have been tested on thousands of people and side effects are negligible. He said the two "are safest of the vaccines."
The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU