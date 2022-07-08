IndiGo to start flights between Kolkata and Deoghar airport from July 12

-
ALSO READ
Former Air Chief Fali Homi Major commends rescue ops in Jharkhand's Deoghar
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
India applauds heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue ops: Modi
Jharkhand records 70% turnout in third phase of panchayat elections
CBI seizes documents from School Service Commission office in Kolkata
-
IndiGo on Friday said it will start flights between Kolkata and Jharkhand's Deoghar from July 12.
Aviation regulator DGCA had on June 29 granted aerodrome licence to the newly-built airport in Jharkhand, allowing it to handle narrow-body aircraft such as A321 and B737.
The Kolkata-Deoghar flights will operate four times each week from July 12, the airline said in a statement.
Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar said, "These new flights will enhance connectivity and significantly reduce transit time between Kolkata and Deoghar, from 7.5 hours to less than 1.25 hours."
"The increased access to Deoghar -- home to Baba Baidyanath Temple, Trikuta Parvata, Rama Krishna Mission Vidyapith and Naulakha Mandir -- will also boost religious tourism in the region," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU