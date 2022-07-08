Army to hold Agniveer recruitment rally in Thane from Sep 20 onwards

-
An Army recruitment rally under the new Agnipath scheme will be held at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city from September 20 to October 10 to recruit Agniveers in various categories.
The Army Recruiting Office, Mumbai will conduct this exercise at Shri Abdul Kalam Azad Sports Stadium, Kausa Valley in Mumbra, an official release said on Thursday.
"The main aim of this recruitment rally is to generate employment for the youth of Maharashtra thereby giving them an opportunity to serve the motherland as part of Indian Army and lead a dignified life," it said.
Recruitment is being conducted for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass) and Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass) categories.
The recruitment rally is applicable to candidates who are domiciles of following eight districts of Maharashtra - Mumbai city, suburban,Nashik, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Nadurbar and Dhule.
Candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website - http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/. Admit cards of candidates who have successfully registered themselves online, will be sent on their e-mail ID, it said.
Prospective candidates will be screened district and tehsil wise as per the date mentioned on their admit card. These candidates will be biometrically verified and admit cards for the rally will be scanned before allowing candidates to undergo actual selection tests which is in three phases - Physical Tests, Medical Tests and Common Entrance Examination (written exam - CEE). Those found physically and medically fit will undergo the CEE in November 2022. The candidates selected in the final merit will then be called upon to join the Indian Army as Agniveer.
The Agnipath scheme, unveiled last month, had faced opposition from some segments and protests against it had turned violent in many states, with participants indulging in arson and inflicting heavy damage to property.
