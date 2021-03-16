IndiGo to start flights connecting Rajkot to 4 cities from Mar 28

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet to add 66 new flights to domestic network from March 28
IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1
IndiGo Q3 preview: Server hack, fleet expansion among key monitorables
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T2 terminal from October
IndiGo starts hiring, gives offer letters to 32 pilots for ATR-72 fleet
-
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services connecting Gujarat's Rajkot with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on March 28.
In a statement, the airline's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, "Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat."
"Increased connectivity to Saurashtra's financial capital will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," he noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU