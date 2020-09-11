JUST IN
Indore coronavirus update: With 326 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 16,090

Indore reported 326 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 16,090, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin

ANI  |  General News 

Indore reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,090, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, with six new deaths reported, the death toll rose to 444 in Indore.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 75,062 deaths and 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated patients.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 06:19 IST

