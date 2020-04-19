Industries in green, orange zones will be allowed to resume: Maharashtra CM

Chief Minister on Sunday said industries in green zones and orange zones of the state will get permission to resume operations in a restricted manner.

In a video message, he also said that industries that are ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state.

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distances for work, he said.





The green zones are those which have not reported any case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for the movement of essential services, all the district borders would remain sealed.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 cases and 211 deaths.