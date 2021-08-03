Inefficient ration systems since Independence didn't fully benefit poor: PM

-
ALSO READ
No proposal to hike PDS prices of foodgrains under NFSA: Goyal
Malnutrition due to food inequalities costing world $13.6 tln annually
Global food import costs to surge 12% to record this year - FAO
Covid-19: Centre asks states to keep ration shops open on all days
Give chance to agriculture reforms, MSP to stay: PM Modi to farmers
-
The scope and budget of cheap ration schemes rose since Independence but the effect it should have had on the poor remained limited due to ineffective delivery systems and selfish elements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Over the years, food storage kept increasing, but starvation and malnutrition did not decrease in that ratio, Modi said, after a virtual interaction with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) beneficiaries in Gujarat.
The PM-GKAY food security scheme is helping lakhs of poor people during the coronavirus pandemic, Modi said.
Free ration is being distributed to lakhs of families under the scheme and it has helped lessen the worries of poor during the pandemic, he said.
Modi said the government used new technology to make the food grain delivery system to the poor more effective.
"After independence, almost every government had talked about providing cheap food to the poor. The scope and budget of cheap ration schemes increased year after year, but the effect it should have had remained limited. The country's food reserves increased, but hunger and malnutrition did not decrease in that proportion," he said.
"Some sickness came into the system, some selfish elements entered. To change this situation, after 2014, work started in a new way, and help of new technology was taken to remove crores of fake beneficiaries and link ration cards with Aadhaar card and encourage digital technology in government fair price shops," he said.
Modi said empowerment of the poor is a top priority of his government. "Today, the country is spending lakhs of crores on infrastructure, but at the same time, it is also setting new benchmarks to improve the quality of life of the common man, he said.
The government is making efforts to provide all possible help to citizens during the pandemic, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU