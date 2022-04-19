'Infra cos should float own NBFCs to fund construction related projects'

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on road, highway developers on infra push, cheap valuation
Gadkari calls for cooperation between Centre, states for infra development
RSS doesn't discriminate, Gadkari once told Ratan Tata at inauguration
History should not be used for fault-finding: Union Minister Gadkari
No doubt about economic viability of road projects: Nitin Gadkari
-
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said infrastructure companies should also float their own non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to fund road construction related projects.
Gadkari further said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should also have a financial arm like the Power Ministry's Power Finance Corporation (PFC) or the Railways Ministry's Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC).
"Infrastructure companies are now investing huge money on infrastructure... Infrastructure companies should also float their own non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to fund road construction related projects," he said while speaking at an Assocham event.
Gadkari emphasised that there is a need to develop an innovative financial model for the highway sector as it is difficult to develop infrastructure only with the government money.
The minister noted that some years back, road infrastructure related projects used to get delayed due to delay in land acquisition and environmental clearances.
"But now the situation has improved," he said.
Gadkari asserted that India's road infrastructure will be at par with the United States by 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU